Bats Drop Opener to I-Cubs 10-2

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats fell behind early and were never able to get back into the game, suffering a 10-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night.

Louisville starter Darren McCaughan got off to an inauspicious start, as a walk and a double got the visitors ahead just two hitters into the game. The next hitter, BJ Murray, connected on a a 458-foot homer to right to give Iowa the 3-0 edge early.

Iowa doubled the lead in the fourth on a three-run homer from Christian Bethancourt and increased the lead to 7-0 before McCaughan was removed. Over 3.1 innings, he gave up seven runs on six hits with one walk to suffer the loss. Iowa added on with two more runs on James Traintos' homer off Hagen Danner in the fifth.

After Iowa starter Doug Nikhazy pitched four scoreless innings, the Bats were finally able to get on the board in the sixth agains the Cubs bullpen. A Michael Chavis sacrifice fly broke the shutout bid before a Will Banfield RBI single made it 9-2. Jonathon Long got one of the runs back for Iowa with a homer in the seventh, putting the visitors into double digits.

Louisville's offense couldn't do much from there, as the Cubs took the series opener. The game did have a positive note toward the end. In his first career minor league pitching appearance, Bats infielder Garrett Hampson took the mound and tossed a scoreless ninth inning. ace

Next Game: Wednesday, June 10, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (2-5, 6.17) vs. I-Cubs LHP Jordan Wicks (0-3, 5.22) Promos: Wednesday's game is Senior Night, with half price tickets available for fans ages 55 and older. After the game, Seniors can also take a stroll around the bases.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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