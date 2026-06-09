SWB Game Notes - June 9, 2026

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-34) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-31)

June 9, 2026 | Game 63 | Home Game 31 | PNC Field | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

LH Tucker Davidson (0-1, 22.50) vs RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-3, 2.95)

Davidson (6/3 vs ROC): 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 SO, 56 P (33 S) [Red Wings, 5-3]

Rodríguez (6/4 @ SYR): 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 SO, 94 P (60 S) [Mets, 3-2]

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 7, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders could not complete the comeback against the Syracuse Mets, dropping 4-3 Sunday afternoon. SWB plated two runs in the ninth, but left the bases loaded to end the game.

Tyler Hardman got the RailRiders on the board in the first. Marco Luciano reached on an error and Yanquiel Fernández earned a walk. Hardman laced an RBI double to center that scored Luciano easily, but Fernández was gunned down at the plate.

Dom Hamel kept the Mets quiet through the first two frames. He loaded the bases with free passes in the third, but induced a flyout MLB rehabber Francisco Alvarez. Hamel took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. JiHwan Bae broke it up with a double up the middle to start the frame. Alvarez notched a walk and Matt Rudick followed up with a run-scoring single to tie things at one apiece. Yerry De Los Santos inherited two runners and stranded them thanks by way of a double play.

In the eighth inning, Syracuse went to work. Ryan Clifford dribbled a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate to drive in a run. Rudick hit a two-run shot to right center for a 4-1 advantage.

The RailRiders put up some fight in the ninth inning. Yanquiel Fernàndez got to first on an error and Hardman walked to put two on. Ernesto Martínez Jr. drove in one and Kenedy Corona followed with an RBI double to get his team within one. SWB loaded the bases but could not complete the comeback, falling 4-3 to the Mets.

NEWS AND NOTES

BEST ON THE WEEK - Oswaldo Cabrera had the best week offensively for the RailRiders. Playing in six of seven games, Cabrera batted .286 with six hits and four runs drive in. He recorded three sacrifice fly balls to help his team. The switch-hitter scored two of his own runs and stole one bag.

BECK'S BEST - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck tossed seven no-hit innings on Friday night and earned International League Pitcher of the Week performance. It was his second time reaching that deep into a game while throwing a season-high 93 pitches. Beck lowered his earned run average to 3.55 and picked up his fifth win of the season. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut on May 7, the righty leads the International League and is second in all of Minor League Baseball with 66 innings pitched. Beck's 66 strikeouts are good for fourth most in the league. He was also named International League Pitcher of the Week for his previous performance against Syracuse for throwing 5.2 innings of shutout ball. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

ALL OF THEM - The RailRiders played seven games in six days at NBT Bank Stadium last week. With a light roster, just over half of the starting nine participated in every single game. Seth Brown, Tyler Hardman, George Lombard Jr., Ernesto Martinez Jr., and Jonathan Ornelas played in all seven contests.

FIRST HALF STANDINGS - The RailRiders are now 12th in the International League after dropping the game on Sunday. They are seven games back but are running out of time in the first half. The team has 12 games remaining and will only play 74 after having a contest canceled in Worcester. Rochester is out in front over Nashville and Memphis by a half a game. Lehigh Valley is further behind in the league, behind nine and a half contests.

EVERYTHING ELMER - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez holds a 2.95 earned run average in eight Triple-A starts this season. In 29.2 innings of work, the righty has allowed just eleven earned runs. Rodríguez has recorded just 19 walks to 45 strikeouts. He has made one start against Syracuse this season, tossing five and two thirds shutout frames. Rodríguez received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.

LIMITED DOUBLE PLAYS - The RailRiders pitching staff has induced the least amount of double play balls in the International League. The team has made just 29 two-out plays. Interestingly enough, Hudson Valley has also produced the least number of double plays in High-A and Somerset the second to the bottom of their respective leagues.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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