WooSox Win Fifth Straight, Top Red Wings in Extra Innings

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Matt Lloyd at bat for the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: (Tayla Bolduc) Matt Lloyd at bat for the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: (Tayla Bolduc)

ROCHESTER, NY - After a game-tying homer from Matt Lloyd with two outs in the top of the ninth and a 1 hour and 25-minute rain delay before the 10th inning, the Worcester Red Sox (33-28) rallied for a 6-5, come-from-behind victory in extra innings over the Rochester Red Wings (38-25) on Tuesday night at ESL Ballpark.

Trailing 4-1 going into the ninth, Allan Castro reached on an error with one out. With two outs, Tsung-Che Cheng walked on a 3-2 pitch to bring the tying run to the plate. Matt Lloyd then drilled the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence for a three-run, game-tying homer.

Wyatt Olds struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extra innings.

The game went into a rain delay before the start of the 10th inning. When play resumed, Braiden Ward singled to put runners at the corners. Vinny Capra was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Matt Thaiss grounded into a double play to give the WooSox the lead. Kristian Campbell hooked a single into left to give Worcester a 6-4 advantage.

Rochester made it a one-run game in the bottom of the 10th when Yohandy Morales grounded out to bring in Riley Adams.

With two on and two outs, Brady House hit a deep fly ball to center field, but Braiden Ward made a game-sealing catch up against the wall.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Robert Hassell III hit a lead-off home run to give Rochester a 1-0 lead.

The WooSox tied it in the seventh. Kristian Campbell drew a lead-off walk after a 10-pitch at-bat. Allan Castro singled, and Campbell moved to third. Jason Delay then lined a game-tying single to right.

But Rochester responded in the bottom of the seventh, as Riley Adams hit a two-run shot to put the Red Wings back on top 3-1.

Abimelec Ortiz drilled a solo homer in the eighth to give Rochester a 4-1 lead.

In his sixth career appearance against the Red Wings, Jack Anderson tossed six innings and allowed only one run on three hits. He didn't walk anybody and struck out six. Over his last three starts, Anderson has an 0.61 ERA (1 ER/14.2 IP).

Worcester has won five straight and 10 of its last 13 games.

The WooSox and Red Wings continue this six-game series tomorrow night at ESL Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:45 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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