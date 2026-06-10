Not Nice, Saints Thrashed by Mud Hens 12-4

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Fifth Third Field is the St. Paul Saints kryptonite. It's a ballpark that plays big and has been tough on their offense. The Saints entered play 23-36 all-time in Toledo. They faced a Toledo Mud Hens team that swung the bats well in Iowa last week and they continued on Tuesday as the Saints were eaten alive in a 12-4 loss.

It didn't take long for the Mud Hens to grab the lead. Three batters into the bottom of the first and they led 3-0. Max Clark led off with a walk, Hao-Yu Lee singled to left, and Gage Workman hit a three-run homer to right-center, his seventh of the season.

With one out the Saints loaded the bases in the third with a single to center by Tanner Schobel, a walk to Noah Cardenas, and an infield single to third by Kaelen Culpepper. They managed just one run as Kyler Fedko's fielder's choice plated a run cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Saints didn't collect a hit in the fourth, but plated a run when Gabby Gonzalez led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Sabato making it 3-2.

The Mud Hens blew it open in the fourth by scoring four. Ben Malgeri led off with a double to right-center and scored on a single to center from Max Anderson, increasing the Mud Hens lead to 4-2. With one out Eduardo Valencia doubled off the wall in right scoring Anderson making it 5-2. Corey Julks gave the Mud Hens a 7-2 lead with a two-run homer to left-center, his 12th of the season.

Trei Cruz led off the sixth for the Mud Hens with a double to right-center, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a single to left by Jace Jung increasing the Mud Hens lead to 8-2.

Trying to maintain their home run lead on the rest of baseball, the Saints got a longball in the seventh. With one out Ben Ross walked and that was followed by a two-run homer to left from Tanner Schobel, his second of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-4.

The nail in the coffin came in the seventh on a grand slam. The Mud Hens loaded the bases with one out on a walk to Anderson and back-to-back singles from Cruz and Valencia. Jung then went the opposite way over the left field wall for a grand slam, his ninth home run of the season, putting the Mud Hens up 12-4.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send Major League rehabber, RHP Mick Abel (NR) to the mound and the Mud Hens counter with Major League rehabber, RHP Justin Verlander (1-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.