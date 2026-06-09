Antwone Kelly Named Indians May Player of the Month

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named RHP Antwone Kelly as their May Player of the Month after achieving career milestones with the club, including a new mark for innings pitched (6.1, May 6 [2] vs. Omaha) and matching his single-game career-high in strikeouts (nine, May 22 at Toledo). He joins Ronny Simon as recipients of the team's monthly awards this season.

Kelly, 22, made five starts in May with a 2-0 record and ranked in the top 10 among International League pitchers with at least 25.0 innings in fewest walks (T-4th, 6), WHIP (5th, 1.16) and ERA (6th, 3.60, 10er/25.0ip). He provided reliable length on the mound for the Indians' pitching staff, as four out of his five May outings were 5.1 innings or longer. Kelly is the only Indians pitcher to have three outings of 6.0 innings or more this season.

The young right hander inked an exclamation point onto his stellar month with a standout performance on May 22, when he struck out nine batters across 5.2 innings to tie his career high (set on July 10, 2025, with Double-A Altoona at Binghamton). That same night, Kelly recorded the fastest-tracked pitch in his professional career, hurling a four-seam fastball at 101.3 MPH. It was the eighth-fastest pitch thrown by an Indians pitcher since tracking began, trailing marks by just Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler. Kelly joins Wilber Dotel and Jared Jones as the only pitchers to reach triple digits for Indianapolis this season.

In his first year at the Triple-A level, Kelly has made 10 starts with three bullpen appearances for the Indians and recorded the club's only complete game on April 29 (1) at Memphis, when he allowed three earned runs over 6.0 innings. In his next start on May 6 (2) against Omaha, Kelly set his career high in innings pitched by tossing 6.1 frames without allowing an earned run.

The Oranjestad, Aruba native was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent in 2021 and has spent his full career in the Pirates organization. Kelly began 2026 with Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic and made his Triple-A debut on March 29.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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