Rodríguez, Domínguez Highlight RailRiders Victory

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez pitched a quality start, and MLB Rehabber Jasson Domínguez reached base four times, including a homer in the third to secure the victory.

Rodríguez was efficient through the first three frames, striking out consecutive batters to close the first, working around a two-out walk in the second, and a lead-off single in the third, to keep Lehigh Valley off the board.

Domínguez's third-inning home run opened the offense for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Abrahan Gutierrez reached on an error to lead off before Domínguez towered a two-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole to give the RailRiders a 2-0 edge.

The RailRiders extended the advantage in the home-half of the fourth on back-to-back doubles from Jonathan Ornelas and Kenedy Corona. Later in the inning, Corona stole third and scored on a George Lombard Jr. sacrifice fly for a four-run cushion.

In the fifth, Ornelas' third double of the contest scored Tyler Hardman from first to put SWB up five.

Lehigh Valley broke the shutout bid in the top of the seventh when Carter Kieboom doubled home Keaton Anthony and Gabriel Rincones Jr. to cut the deficit to three, but the IronPigs could not rally a comeback.

Ornelas raised his team-leading batting average to .331, going 4-for-4 with four doubles, a run scored, and an RBI in the game. Four two-baggers in one game is a franchise record for SWB. Dominguez was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBI's in his rehab appearance as the RailRiders put a base runner on in every inning.

Rodriguez (W, 2-3) tossed 6.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four to earn the win. Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange allowed one run on three hits and struck out four in 2.2 innings of relief work. IronPigs starter Tucker Davidson (L, 3-3) pitched 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out five in defeat.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs Wednesday night at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch slated for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 32-31







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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