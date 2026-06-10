Rodríguez, Domínguez Highlight RailRiders Victory
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Yankees #2 Prospect Elmer Rodríguez pitched a quality start, and MLB Rehabber Jasson Domínguez reached base four times, including a homer in the third to secure the victory.
Rodríguez was efficient through the first three frames, striking out consecutive batters to close the first, working around a two-out walk in the second, and a lead-off single in the third, to keep Lehigh Valley off the board.
Domínguez's third-inning home run opened the offense for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Abrahan Gutierrez reached on an error to lead off before Domínguez towered a two-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole to give the RailRiders a 2-0 edge.
The RailRiders extended the advantage in the home-half of the fourth on back-to-back doubles from Jonathan Ornelas and Kenedy Corona. Later in the inning, Corona stole third and scored on a George Lombard Jr. sacrifice fly for a four-run cushion.
In the fifth, Ornelas' third double of the contest scored Tyler Hardman from first to put SWB up five.
Lehigh Valley broke the shutout bid in the top of the seventh when Carter Kieboom doubled home Keaton Anthony and Gabriel Rincones Jr. to cut the deficit to three, but the IronPigs could not rally a comeback.
Ornelas raised his team-leading batting average to .331, going 4-for-4 with four doubles, a run scored, and an RBI in the game. Four two-baggers in one game is a franchise record for SWB. Dominguez was 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBI's in his rehab appearance as the RailRiders put a base runner on in every inning.
Rodriguez (W, 2-3) tossed 6.1 frames, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four to earn the win. Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange allowed one run on three hits and struck out four in 2.2 innings of relief work. IronPigs starter Tucker Davidson (L, 3-3) pitched 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out five in defeat.
The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs Wednesday night at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch slated for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 32-31
International League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Storm Chasers Fall 8-5 to Aviators in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Win Fifth Straight, Top Red Wings in Extra Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Hassell III, Adams Homer for First Time Since April; Ortiz Adds 11th Long Ball - Rochester Red Wings
- Big Swings, Big Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Columbus Crushes Indy in Rain-Shortened Affair - Columbus Clippers
- Indians Drop Rain-Shortened Contest vs. Columbus - Indianapolis Indians
- CES Stays Hot in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Kirk Joins Bisons on Rehab Assignment in Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Rodríguez, Domínguez Highlight RailRiders Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Stymied by RailRiders in Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville Bats Quieted in Series-Opening Loss to Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Not Nice, Saints Thrashed by Mud Hens 12-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Offense Dominates Tides to Open Six-Game Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Fall to Bisons in Rain-Shortened Series Opener - Syracuse Mets
- Zebrowski's Six-RBI Effort Drives Stripers to 7-2 Win in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Defeats Louisville 10-2 in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Opener to I-Cubs 10-2 - Louisville Bats
- Series Opener Goes to the Comets, 6-3 - Charlotte Knights
- June 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Antwone Kelly Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Buffalo Bisons Host Syracuse Mets Prospects, June 9-14 - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - June 9, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats to Sign Norton Children's Super Kid Jackson Rhodes to One-Day Contract - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Rodríguez, Domínguez Highlight RailRiders Victory
- SWB Game Notes - June 9, 2026
- Beck Honored by International League After No-Hit Effort
- Syracuse Holds off RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - June 7, 2026