Series Opener at Nashville Hits Sour Note

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN - Tyson Hardin fanned 11 over six innings to lead the Nashville Sounds past the Durham Bulls 8-2 at First Horizon on Tuesday night.

Hardin (W, 2-1) retired 12 straight batters after allowing an infield single to Oliver Dunn in the first. He permitted three hits and no walks in his second win over the Bulls (24-40).

Nashville (39-25) took a 2-0 lead in the second against Bulls starter Chase Solesky (L, 3-5) on an Akil Baddoo homer in the second inning. The Sounds added a run in the third off of reliever Trevor Martin.

In the fifth, Cam Hill recorded the first two outs before the Sounds scored four times to stretch the lead to 7-0. A double, triple, walk and then a two-run homer by Cooper Pratt did the damage.

Logan Davidson connected for his seventh home run of the season in the sixth against Hardin. In the seventh, Dunn singled to left to produce a run against his former team.

The loss moved Nashville into a first place tie with Memphis with 11 games left in the half, while the Bulls dropped their seventh straight game.

The second game of the series is slated for Wednesday night with Michael Forret expected to make his Triple-A debut against Brett Wichrowsky (1-0, 4.76) at 7:35 PM ET.

Notes: The Bulls' seventh straight loss is their longest losing skid since dropping eight straight last season... Former Sounds infielders Raynel Delgado and Oliver Dunn from 2025 batted in succession against Nashville on Tuesday night. Dunn's appearance was his first as a Bulls infielder after being optioned down by the Rays over the weekend.... John Rooney was the only Durham pitcher who did not allow a run. Rooney tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.... Tre Morgan made his return to the Bulls, playing in his first game

since April 2nd. Morgan had been on the injured list and rehabbing in Florida for the past two months... The game was delayed 57 minutes before the first pitch due to a heavy thunderstorm that rolled over the Nashville area about an hour before the first pitch... The Bulls are now 2-5 against the Sounds in 2026.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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