Indians Drop Rain-Shortened Contest vs. Columbus

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Esmerlyn Valdez opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run, opposite field home run but the Columbus Clippers came back to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 9-4. The game was deemed complete in the top of the sixth inning due to inclement weather.

With two outs in the first frame, Billy Cook drew a walk setting up Valdez for his 13th blast of the season. Columbus (35-27) rallied with three runs in the top of the second, capped by a two-run homer from Petey Halpin. The Clippers added three more runs in the third inning for a 6-2 lead.

Indy (25-39) started a two-out rally in the bottom of the third, with Ronny Simon being hit by a pitch to start things. Billy Cook followed with a single to put runners on the corners and Simon subsequently scored on a balk. Valdez struck again, crushing an RBI double to right field at 106.1 mph. The comeback fell short as those were the Indians final runs of the contest.

Shortly before the torrential downpour, Gabriel Arias knocked a three-run home run for a 9-4 lead in the top of the sixth. The game then entered a delay and was later called.

Noah Davis (L, 1-6) started for Indy and allowed six runs (5er) across 5.0 innings. Kolby Allard (W, 2-0) threw 5.0 innings of four-run ball for the Clippers.

The six-game series between the Indians and Clippers continues on Wednesday at 1:35 PM. RHP José Urquidy (3-3, 4.33) will take the mound for Indy while RHP Austin Peterson (0-3, 4.34) will start for Columbus.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.