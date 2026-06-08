Saints Shut out Indians in Series Finale
Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Pirates No. 7 prospect Antwone Kelly threw his second consecutive scoreless relief appearance this season, but the Indianapolis Indians were shut out by the St. Paul Saints, 3-0, to conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.
The Indians (25-38) batters put traffic on the bases early, getting six base runners in the first three innings, but could not capitalize. Isaac Mattson and Hunter Barco (L, 2-5) held the Saints (34-28) hitless until the fourth inning, when three singles resulted in the first run of the game and put the Saints up, 1-0. St. Paul kept the momentum moving with a two-run fifth inning, as Aaron Sabato hit a bases-loaded single to extend the lead, 3-0.
Kelly allowed a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases in the seventh inning, but punched out Sabato and Tanner Schobel to strand the runners. Justin Meis followed with a quick eighth inning to log his fifth consecutive shutout appearance. For the Saints, Ty Langenberg (W, 2-2) picked up his second win of the season after throwing 2.1 scoreless frames.
Trailing 3-0 in the ninth inning, Rafael Flores Jr. gave the Indians some hope with a one-out single. But C.J. Culpepper (S, 1) induced a ground out for a double play to end the contest.
After an off day on Monday, the Indians will return to Victory Field to face the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for a six-game series. Game one will be on Tuesday, June 9 with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.
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