Saints Shut out Indians in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Pirates No. 7 prospect Antwone Kelly threw his second consecutive scoreless relief appearance this season, but the Indianapolis Indians were shut out by the St. Paul Saints, 3-0, to conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

The Indians (25-38) batters put traffic on the bases early, getting six base runners in the first three innings, but could not capitalize. Isaac Mattson and Hunter Barco (L, 2-5) held the Saints (34-28) hitless until the fourth inning, when three singles resulted in the first run of the game and put the Saints up, 1-0. St. Paul kept the momentum moving with a two-run fifth inning, as Aaron Sabato hit a bases-loaded single to extend the lead, 3-0.

Kelly allowed a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases in the seventh inning, but punched out Sabato and Tanner Schobel to strand the runners. Justin Meis followed with a quick eighth inning to log his fifth consecutive shutout appearance. For the Saints, Ty Langenberg (W, 2-2) picked up his second win of the season after throwing 2.1 scoreless frames.

Trailing 3-0 in the ninth inning, Rafael Flores Jr. gave the Indians some hope with a one-out single. But C.J. Culpepper (S, 1) induced a ground out for a double play to end the contest.

After an off day on Monday, the Indians will return to Victory Field to face the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for a six-game series. Game one will be on Tuesday, June 9 with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.