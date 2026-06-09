Bats to Sign Norton Children's Super Kid Jackson Rhodes to One-Day Contract

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats announced today that 12-year-old Jackson Rhodes will sign a one-day contract to join the organization for the game on Saturday, June 13 against the Iowa Cubs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jackson Rhodes as our Norton Children's Super Kid," Bats President Greg Galiette said. "Jackson is an outstanding young man whose passion for baseball, sports, and life is truly inspiring. We are excited to celebrate Jackson and his family and look forward to giving him a memorable day at Louisville Slugger Field."

Rhodes will start seventh grade at Barret Traditional Middle School in the fall. He's been a patient with Norton Children's since 2024, when he was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome a month before his 10th birthday. He loves to play baseball, where he is a first baseman, outfielder, and pitcher for the 2026 Wolves 12U squad. His love of sports continues outside the diamond, as he is an avid cross-country runner and basketball player for his middle school.

In his free time, Jackson loves to watch baseball, mountain bike, swim, read, enjoy video games, play bass guitar, and the violin. Jackson will be joined at game by his family including his sister, Kennedy, his brother Lincoln, his parents April and Bryan, and his grandparents Susan and Michael, among others.

During Jackson's stint with the Bats on June 13, he will be involved in many aspects of the game, including batting practice, meeting with Bats players and coaches throughout the day, throwing the ceremonial first pitch, spending time in the dugout during the game, assisting with on-field promotions and much more.







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