Kirk Joins Bisons on Rehab Assignment in Win over Syracuse

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Alejandro Kirk joined the Buffalo Bisons on a Major League injury rehab assignment and was part of the team's rain shortened 7-2 win over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday evening at Sahlen Field.

Kirk, a two-time all star for the Toronto Blue Jays, joined the Bisons on his return from a left thumb fracture. He is expected to catcher on Wednesday night as part of his return to play program.

Je'Von Ward and Jonatan Clase each had two RBIs before heavy rain forced the tarp to be placed on the field and complete the game in the top of the sixth inning.

Syracuse got off to a fast start in the top of the first with an RBI single from Andy Ibanez that scored Ji Hwan Bae to give the Mets an early 1-0 lead.

Buffalo matched the Mets' fast start with one of their own in the bottom of the first. Carlos Mendoza scored from third base on an RBI sacrifice fly by Davis Schneider. Josh Kasevich also scored from third thanks to a wild pitch by Jonah Tong to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.

The Bisons extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Clase hit a two-run RBI single to score Kasevich and Sean Keys to make it 4-1.

Bisons starting pitcher CJ Van Eyk retired the side in the top of the fourth inning.

Kevin Parada hit his first home run of the season for Syracuse in the top of the fifth to cut the Bisons lead to 4-2.

Buffalo added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Willie MacIver hit an RBI single that scored Schneider from third. Ward followed with a two-run RBI double that scored Clase and MacIver to give the Herd a 7-2 lead.

The ballgame was called due to weather in the top of the sixth inning, giving Buffalo their 29th win of the season.

Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday evening for game two of this series. The Bisons lead the series 1-0. Richard Gallardo is slated to start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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