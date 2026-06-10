Iowa Defeats Louisville 10-2 in Series Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Louisville, KY - The Iowa Cubs (26-36) hit four home runs on their way to a 10-2 victory over the Louisville Bats (33-29) on Tuesday evening at Louisville Slugger Field.

Iowa jumped out to an immediate lead after scoring three runs in the first inning. Owen Miller doubled home a run before B.J. Murray hit a 458 foot two-run home run, the longest of the season for Iowa, to go in front 3-0.

The I-Cubs continued to pour it on with four runs in the fourth inning off another RBI double from Miller and a three-run home run from Christian Bethancourt. James Triantos hit the third Iowa home run of the game in the fifth inning, a two-run shot, to put the I-Cubs up 9-0.

After Louisville scored two runs in the sixth inning, Jonathan Long hit the fourth I-Cubs home run of the game to push the lead out to 10-2.

Iowa continues a six game series against Louisville on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.