'Pigs Stymied by RailRiders in Series Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-35) could not find the needed spark in a 5-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday evening at PNC Field.

Scoreless through the first three innings, SWB broke the ice when Jasson Dominguez belted a two-run homer to open the scoring.

SWB doubled the lead with two more runs in the fourth as Kenedy Corona doubled home Jonathan Ornelas and Corona then scored himself on a George Lombard Jr. sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Ornelas doubled home another run in the fifth when a flyball was lost in the twilight, pushing the SWB lead to 5-0.

Still being shutout in the seventh, Carter Kieboom came up clutch with a two-out, two-run double to get the 'Pigs on the board, but the 'Pigs could not muster up any more offense the rest of the way, falling 5-2.

Elmer Rodriguez (W, 2-3) got the win for SWB, allowing just one run in 6.1 frames, striking out four against two walks and three hits.

Tucker Davidson (L, 3-3) absorbed the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings of work on six hits and three walks, striking out five.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders will go at it again at PNC Field on Wednesday, June 10th. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Brian Keller on the mound for the 'Pigs while SWB goes with a bullpen game.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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