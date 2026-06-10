June 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (25-36) at LOUISVILLE BATS (33-29)

June 9 - 5:35 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-2, 10.24) vs. RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 8.26)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set to play the series opener in Louisville tonight...left-hander Doug Nikhazy is slated to make his 10th appearance of the season and seventh start...right-hander Darren McCaughan is scheduled to start for Louisville.

PLAYING TWO: The Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens split a doubleheader Saturday with the I-Cubs taking game one, 7-5 and Toledo winning game two, 8-1...left-hander Matthew Boyd made his second start on rehab assignment and worked 5.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits... Tyler Ferguson worked 2.0 scoreless innings to get his second save... Brett Bateman led Iowa with three hits, while James Triantos and Justin Dean added two...in game two, Iowa did not muster an extra-base hit.

LETS PLAY TWO: The I-Cubs and Mud Hens were rained out on Thursday evening with the game being made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday...it marked the second doubleheader the I-Cubs have played in this season, both in Des Moines, the last occurring on Friday April 10 against Omaha...Thursday marked the third rainout for Iowa this year, all happening in Des Moines.

CHAS: Chas McCormick homered for the second consecutive game Friday, marking the second time he has done so this season, last achieving the feat as part of a streak with three straight games with a home run April 2-5 at Louisville...McCormick was the first I-Cub to homer in consecutive games since Kevin Alcántara did so May 1-3 at St. Paul.

TRI: Cubs No. 9 prospect James Triantos went 2-4 with two RBI Friday night...James tallied two hits with a run, a double and a stolen base in Tuesday night's series-opener vs. Justin Verlander ...In the series against Toledo, Triantos is 6-for-12, with two runs scored, two doubles, and two RBI... Triantos'60 hits and 14 stolen bases are numbers matched by just two other players in the International League.

THREE PLEASE: B.J. Murray and Owen Miller each tripled last Friday night, giving the I-Cubs two triples in the game...they are one of six teams to have at least two triples in a single game in the IL...it marked the first time an I-Cubs team has tallied two triples in a game since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. St. Paul.

PACK THE PARK: On Friday, the Iowa Cubs announced an attendance of 10,876 and Saturday they announced 11,041...both numbers are the highest attendance numbers of any Iowa Cubs game this season...Saturday was the highest mark Iowa has had since a 11,430 attendance on June 28, 2024 vs. St. Paul.

LEAVING THE YARD: The I-Cubs hit two home runs last night versus Toledo, marking the first time Iowa has had multiple home runs in a game since May 24 versus Memphis when they hit two in an 18-4 victory...Iowa broke their homerless streak Wednesday at six games with Chas McCormick hitting his sixth home run of the season in the ninth inning...it marks the longest homerless streak by the Iowa Cubs since April 10-15, 2025 in which they also did not homer for six games.

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base last night as he continued his Major League rehab assignment...since joining the I-Cubs on Tuesday, Matt is hitting .273 (3-for-11)...Shaw has played in 42 games and is batting .242 (23-for-95) with 10 runs, six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI...Shaw was placed on the injured list on May 22 with mid-back tightness.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller tallied his second four-hit game of the year last Saturday night and became the second I-Cub with two such games along with Pedro Ram í rez ...he slashed .368/.455/.563 (32-for-87) in 26 May games and has raised his average from .184 to .287 during the month...over this span, Owen ranked among IL leaders in batting average (4th), on-base percentage (9th), OPS (T-9th, 1.018), and hits (T-8th).

BATEMAN!: Over his last 13 games, outfielder Brett Bateman is batting .357 (15-for-42) with six runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, seven walks and four stolen bases...he has raised his batting average from .230 to .269 during this span (since May 21.)

VERSUS LOUISVILLE: The I-Cubs and Louisville are facing off for their third six-game series of the season...the last time Iowa was in Louisville, they took five of the six games from March 31-April 5.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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