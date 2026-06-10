Storm Chasers Fall 8-5 to Aviators in Series Opener
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - A grand slam from Matthew Lugo wasn't enough for the Omaha Storm Chasers (28-35), who fell 8-5 to the Las Vegas Aviators (37-25) on Tuesday night. Lugo went 2-for-5 in the game while Ryan Ramsey fired 5.0 innings of 2-run ball from the bullpen, but Omaha couldn't overcome an early 6-0 deficit in the loss.
The Aviators were the first team on the board, scoring 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning off Storm Chasers starter and MLB rehabber Kris Bubic (0-1). He allowed an RBI double, a pair of run-scoring singles and an RBI groundout in the opening frame to put Las Vegas up 4-0.
Bubic allowed a pair of runs to extend the Aviators' lead to 6-0 in the top of the 2nd inning on an RBI triple and single, but Jose Cuas took over with one on and one out, retiring both hitters he faced to keep Las Vegas off the board.
The Storm Chasers scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning on a throwing error that scored Drew Waters, reducing the deficit to 6-1.
Cuas then worked a scoreless 3rd inning and Ryan Ramsey took over in the 4th inning. Ramsey proceeded to throw five straight scoreless, hitless innings between the 4th and 8th innings, and Matthew Lugo hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th inning to cut the gap to 6-5.
Ramsey came back out for the top of the 8th inning, putting away Las Vegas 1-2-3, but allowed a leadoff home run in the top of the 9th inning that increased the Aviators' advantage to 7-5. The lefty then allowed a single and a walk, bringing on Eli Morgan to relieve him with 2 on and nobody out. Morgan allowed one of the inherited runners to score on an RBI single to make it 8-5 Vegas, but struck out 3 to finish the inning.
Omaha drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the 9th inning and brought the potential tying run to the plate, but couldn't drive in any runs, dropping the series opener 8-5.
The Storm Chasers will look to tie the series with the Aviators in Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 P.M. CT.
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