Mets Fall to Bisons in Rain-Shortened Series Opener
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - Consistent offense by the Buffalo Bisons proved to be the difference as the Syracuse Mets fell, 7-2, in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. The contest began after a 29-minute rain delay and was later called in the sixth inning following another 44-minute weather delay.
Syracuse (33-31) struck first in the top of the opening inning. Ji Hwan Bae singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Andy Ibáñez, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.
Buffalo (29-36) answered in the bottom half of the first. Carlos Mendoza walked and Josh Kasevich singled before Davis Schneider tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, a wild pitch brought home Kasevich, putting the Bisons in front, 2-1.
The Bisons added to their lead in the third. Josh Kasevich was hit by a pitch and Sean Keys doubled before Jonatan Clase lined a two-run single to left field, extending Buffalo's advantage to 4-1.
Syracuse cut into the deficit in the fifth when Kevin Parada launched a solo home run to left field, his first homer of the season, making it a 4-2 game.
Buffalo responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth with its biggest inning of the night. After Davis Schneider walked and Jonatan Clase singled, Willie MacIver drove in a run with a single to center. Je'Von Ward followed with a two-run double to center field, stretching the lead to 7-2.
On the mound, Jonah Tong started for Syracuse and allowed four runs in four innings while striking out four. Daniel Duarte followed, allowed two earned runs and recorded one out in the fifth. Zach Peek followed, gave up one earned run, and struck out a pair.
Bae and Ibáñez each collected two hits for Syracuse, while Parada provided the Mets' lone extra-base hit with his solo home run.
Syracuse continues its series with Buffalo on Wednesday night. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is slated to start for the Mets opposite Bisons' right-hander Richard Gallardo. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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Kevin Parada of the Syracuse Mets
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