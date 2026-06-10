Hassell III, Adams Homer for First Time Since April; Ortiz Adds 11th Long Ball
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
After picking up their fifth-straight series win in Lehigh Valley last week, the Rochester Red Wings (38-25) looked to keep up the momentum against the Worcester Red Sox (33-28). Both teams were knotted up at four following a late WooSox rally in the top of the ninth, and scored two following a long rain delay in the 10th to hand the Red Wings a 6-5, 10-inning loss.
After logging just two hits over the first four innings, in the bottom of the fifth a 91 MPH fastball was no hassle for CF Robert Hassel III, as he knocked it out of the ballpark for his second home run of the season to give the Red Wings an early lead.
The Red Sox were held scoreless through the first six innings before RF Kristian Campbell sparked a rally with a walk. He then advanced to third on a single by LF Allan Castro and later scored on a single from C Jason Delay, tying the game at one. Castro moved to third on the play, putting the go-ahead run just 90 feet away. That would be all the offense the Red Sox could muster, as Rochester escaped the inning without further damage and preserved the tie.
After a flyout started the bottom of the seventh RF Andrew Pinckney crushed his sixth double of the year to left field. Following an unfortunate strikeout from a challenge, C Riley Adams clobbered his third home run of the season, 370 feet off a 99.9 MPH exit velocity, giving Rochester a 3-1 lead.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, DH Abimelec Ortiz provided Rochester with a key insurance run, launching a towering solo home run 436 feet with an exit velocity of 105.7 mph to extend the Wings' lead to 4-1.
After a groundout opened the inning, Allan Castro reached base on an error and advanced to second when Chang drew a walk. With two runners aboard and two outs, 1B Matt Lloyd launched a game-tying three-run home run, evening the score at 4-4.
Rain then paused the ballgame for 1:25 following the final out of the ninth. When the ballgame finally resumed, the automatic runner for Worcester was PR Tyler McDonough, who began the inning at second base and advanced to third on a single from CF Braiden Ward. Ward moved to second after a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. Rochester turned a double play in the ensuing at-bat, but McDonough scored on the play to give Worcester a 5-4 lead. Ward advanced to third on the double play and later scored on a single from Kristian Campbell, extending the Red Sox lead to 6-4.
The automatic runner for the Red Wings in the bottom of the 10th was Riley Adams, who advanced to third on a groundout. Adams later scored on another groundout, cutting the deficit to one. Christian Franklin then drew a walk and moved to second on a groundout, and Abimelec Ortiz followed with a walk of his own to keep the rally alive. Rochester could get no closer, however, as a flyout to the center field wall ended the game.
Chandler Champlain got the start for Rochester and turned in a quality outing, pitching 6.0 innings while allowing one run on four hits with a pair of strikeouts and one walk. LHP PJ Poulin relieved Champlain, and pitched 1.0 innings with one strikeout. RHP Andre Granillo came in for the eighth and replicated Poulin's outing with 1.0 inning with one strikeout. RHP Eddy Yean took the mound in the ninth inning looking to secure 10th save. The right-hander recorded a strikeout and issued a walk but was tagged for the game-tying home run. RHP Seth Shuman entered in relief and worked 1.0 inning, allowing one earned and one unearned run on two hits.
The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is RHP Chandler Champlain. The USC alumni pitched 6.0 one-run innings, allowing five hits while striking out a pair and walking one. He maintains his International League-leading WHIP (1.01), while moving into second place with a 3.47 ERA (23 ER/59.2 IP).
Rochester will play game two of the series against the Red Sox Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., as they look to get themselves into the win column. LHP Jackson Kent will start for Rochester in search of his third Triple-A win in his fourth start.
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