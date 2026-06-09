WooSox Game Information

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Vinny Capra

DH Matt Thaiss

RF Kristian Campbell

LF Allan Castro

C Jason Delay

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

1B Matt Lloyd

3B Max Ferguson

RHP Jack Anderson

JUNE 9th WORCESTER (32-28) at ROCHESTER (38-24) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.89) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (5-1, 3.69)

Return to Rochester - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of 4 straight and 9 of their last 12 games - begin a 7-game series against the 1st-place Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington), who own the best record in the entire International League at 38-24, with game one tonight at 6:45 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. The WooSox are in 4th-place in the International League East Division and trail the Red Wings by 5-games. Rochester has a 1/2 game lead on both Nashville & Memphis who are co-leaders in the International League West Division with their 36-25 records. Only the team with the best overall record in the league will get the 1st half playoff spot. The 1st half ends in less than two weeks after the games of Sunday, June 21. Tonight's series opener from Upstate New York can be heard back in New England on both NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Baker's Dozen for the Road - This 13-game roadtrip (thanks to the make-up doubleheader this Thursday afternoon in Rochester) will be Worcester's longest in their 51/2 year history - if they are able to play all 13 games. During their inaugural season of 2021, the WooSox went 11-1 in their best trip ever from August 24 - September 5, 2021 going 5-1 in Buffalo followed by 6-0 in Rochester. In 2023 the Sox went 4-8 during a 12-game trip to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Louisville from May 23 - June 4, 2023. And last season the WooSox had another 12-game roadtrip from May 6-18, 2025 going 5-7 on their journey to Lehigh Valley and Buffalo. Worcester will have another 12-game sojourn to begin this September when they travel to Buffalo and Lehigh Valley for a dozen games from September 1-13.

60 Minutes - The WooSox are 32-28 after 60 games and will now begin a two week stretch of their final 13 games to end the 1st half. The Sox have had two games cancelled due to inclement weather thus far, so barring any other weather issues they will play 73 of their scheduled 75 game 1st half slate. The 2nd half begins on Tuesday, June 23 with all teams at 0-0. That will mark the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

This Series - This week/weekend marks Worcester's second and final visit of the year to Rochester. The Red Wings lead the season-series, 8 games to 3. Back from April 28 - May 3 the clubs split a 6-game series here in Rochester. Three weeks ago (May 19-23) the Red Wings came to Worcester and swept an abbreviated 5-game series from the WooSox (out-scoring the Sox, 42-18) with the finale of that series on May 24 postponed due to rain (thus this Thursday's makeup doubleheader at ESL Ballpark with Worcester being the "home" team in game two). The Sox and Wings will play 24 times this season. Worcester will also play Buffalo for 24 games as the Red Wings and Bisons are the two clubs the WooSox face the most this season.

What Have You Done For Me Lately - Worcester has won 4 in a row and 9 of their last 12 games after dropping 10 of 12 from May 10-23.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 3 straight (5-for-11) with 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs. Has a .309 batting average in 23 road games (25-for-81) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 9 games is 11-for-32, .344.

Tsung-Che Cheng Hit in 4 straight (5-for-15) with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs scored. Also hit in 6 of his last 7 games (8-for-24, .333) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Hit in 3 straight (4-for-9) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs.

Mikey Romero Hit in 3 straight (5-for-9) with 1 2B & 1 3B.

Braiden Ward Hit in 3 of his last 4 games (6-for-16) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 SB, and 2 runs scored. Has reached base safely in 23 of his last 25 starts. Has 24 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 27 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 41 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 2 starts - 8.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 12 SO.

Jake Bennett Has given up just 2 runs in his last 3 starts covering 15 innings with 22 strikeouts.

Kyle Keller Last 5 relief appearances - 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 5 relief appearances - 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 SO.

Devin Sweet Last 7 relief appearances - 9.1 IP, 2 ER.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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