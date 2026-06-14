Bello Fans Five, WooSox Lose in Extras in Rochester

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Matt Lloyd of the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Matt Lloyd of the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

ROCHESTER, NY - Brayan Bello only allowed two runs over four innings in his first Triple-A start of 2026, but the Worcester Red Sox (33-32) fell 3-2 in 10 innings to the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at ESL Ballpark.

In his first outing since he was optioned from the big leagues, Bello went four innings and allowed two runs on five hits. The 27-year-old didn't walk anybody and struck out five. The right-hander threw 76 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. Bello generated 10 whiffs, and he retired the side in order in the first inning.

Bello set down the first five batters he faced before allowing a two-out single to Robert Hassell III in the second. Hassell stole second base and scored on a base hit from Trey Lipscomb to give Rochester a 1-0 lead.

Matt Lloyd tied the game for Worcester in the top of the third with his second homer of the series.

The Red Wings regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Phillip Glasser hit a lead-off double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single from Seaver King.

The WooSox tied the game in the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Max Ferguson.

Eduardo Rivera (1 IP), Alec Gamboa (2 IP), Joe La Sorsa (1 IP) allowed one baserunner in four innings after Bello left the game.

Wyatt Olds came on in the ninth and struck out the side in order. But in the bottom of the 10th, Trey Lipscomb laid down a bunt, and the throw to first from Olds went down the first-base line, allowing the winning run to score.

Worcester has dropped four straight games for the third time this season.

The WooSox and Red Wings wrap up this six-game series tomorrow afternoon at ESL Ballpark, with first pitch set for 1:05 pm. Jack Anderson is scheduled to start for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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