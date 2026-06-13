Delay Drills Homer as WooSox Fall on Friday in Rochester
Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Despite multi-hit efforts from Vinny Capra, Nathan Hickey, and Max Ferguson, the Worcester Red Sox (33-31) dropped game four of their six-game series with the Rochester Red Wings (41-25) by a 6-3 final on Friday night at ESL Ballpark.
Each member of the starting lineup reached safely, and the WooSox outhit the Red Wings 11-10. But Worcester left 11 on base and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
The WooSox scored the game's first run. Braiden Ward led off the game with a walk and stole both second and third base. Ward leads the International League with 29 stolen bases, including 26 straight without being caught. He scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Seigler.
Rochester countered with three in the bottom of the second off Worcester starter Raymond Burgos. Phillip Glasser singled in Rochester's first run. Christian Franklin added an RBI single. Later, the Red Wings pulled off a double steal, with Franklin stealing second base and Glasser stealing home to put the Rochester on top 3-1.
Glasser extended Rochester's lead to 4-1 with a run-scoring single in the fourth.
In the top of the sixth, Jason Delay drilled a two-run homer to make it a 4-3 game.
But Tres Barrera belted a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to give Rochester a 5-3 lead.
Trey Lipscomb hit a solo homer in the eighth to stretch the Red Wings lead to 6-3.
Worcester has dropped three straight for the fourth time this season.
The WooSox and Red Wings continue this six-game series tomorrow night at ESL Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:45 pm. Brayan Bello is scheduled to start for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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