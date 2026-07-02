WooSox Game Information

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

SS Vinny Capra

C Mickey Gasper

DH Jason Delay

2B Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

LF Tyler McDonough

1B Nathan Hickey

3B Max Ferguson

RHP Devin Sweet

JULY 2nd WORCESTER (3-5)/(39-40) at SYRACUSE (4-4)/(42-41) 6:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Devin Sweet (1-4, 4.95) vs. Syracuse Mets RHP Jonah Tong (1-5, 5.95)

Two Good - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of each of the first two games here in Syracuse this week and winners of three in a row overall - bid to return to the .500 mark for the season overall when they play game three of their 6-game series against the Syracuse Mets tonight at 6:35 pm at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. The WooSox - off back-to-back victories the past two nights (15-5 on Tuesday and 6-5 last night) along with a 3-1 win vs. Toledo on Sunday - have improved to 39-40 on the year. A win tonight makes them 40-40 with 66 games remaining in the season. Tonight's Game 3 can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

The Series Thus Far - Last night, in a back-and-forth affair, Allan Castro delivered the game-winning run with an RBI single in the top of the 9th-inning to give the WooSox a 6-5 victory. Worcester is now 9-10 in 1-run games this season, have had 14 come-from-behind victories, and have won 12 games in their last at-bat. In the series-opener on Tuesday, Allan Castro (5 RBI) and Mikey Romero (4 RBI) each hit a pair of homers and the WooSox collected a season-high 16 hits, cruising to a 15-5 win over the Mets.

Three's Company - Worcester's current 3-game winning streak is their longest since they had a 5-game winning streak from June 4-9

2nd Half Adjustments - The WooSox have begun the 2nd half of their season with a 3-5 record after starting the second half with 5 consecutive defeats. Before their victory on Sunday they had fallen a season-low 4-games under .500 with their 36-40 overall mark (now 39-40). It was Worcester's lowest point in more than 14 months since they were also 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8. They have not been 5-games under .500 since August 16, 2024 (56-61).

Turn the Beat Around - Worcester has won 3 in a row after a 5-game losing streak. They have still dropped 8 of their 12 and 12 of their last 18 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Hit in 4 of 5 games (4-for-14) with 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, and 5 walks.

Vinny Capra Hit in 3 of 4 games (5-for-18) with 1 HR, 2 RBI, 6 runs scored. Last 20 games is hitting .286 (24-for-84, .300) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 14 runs. Has a .302 batting average in 35 road games (39-for-129) with a team-high 19 RBI on road.

Allan Castro Has hit in 8 of his last 9 games (14-for-35, .400) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI. In his last 23 games is batting .337 (33-for-98).

Jason Delay Has hit in 8 of his last 10 games (11-for-35, .314) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI.

Max Ferguson Hit in 5 straight (6-for-19) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Has a 5-game hitting streak that started in early-May (8-for-20) with 3 HR, 6 RBI, and 6 runs scored.

Andrew Knizner Hit in 4 of 5 games (4-for-17) with 2 2B & 2 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Last 10 games is batting .290 (9-for-31) with 1 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI.

Mikey Romero In his last 19 games is hitting .300 (21-for-70) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 11 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 36 of his last 41 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 36 SB. Has been hit by pitch 18 times to lead the league. Those 18 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .293 batting average at home in 26 games (27-for-92) with 22 SB.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 6 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 15.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 12 relief appearances - 13 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 20 SO.

WooSox to Celebrate 4th of July at Polar Park

Even with the WooSox playing in Syracuse this Saturday on the 4th of July, Polar Park will still be the place to be when the WooSox are pleased to host their second ever "4th of July Family Fest" at Polar Park, starting at 4 p.m. A classic patriotic UniBank Fireworks display will cap the events that include a screening of the popular movie, Field of Dreams. Fans can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field and a host of other activities for kids and the whole family. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults when purchased in advance and are on sale now at polarpark.com/familyfest or the Polar Park Ticket Office located at 100 Madison Street. Children two and under are free.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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