Knights Move to 7-0 in Extra Innings with Shutout Win over Redbirds

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights and the Memphis Redbirds waited out a two-hour rain delay on Wednesday evening before beginning their ballgame after 10:00pm ET. The contest was determined to become a scheduled seven-inning affair due to the late start, but an eighth inning was needed. Charlotte did what they have done all year in extras and came away with a 2-0 victory.

Jonathan Cannon was tremendous for the Knights. The right-handed starting pitcher hurled six shutout innings and allowed only two hits in a no-decision. Tyler Davis worked a scoreless bottom of the seventh and forced an extra frame.

The Knights pushed two runs across in the top of the eighth when Dustin Harris drew a bases-loaded walk and Rikuu Nishida raced home on a wild pitch. Davis recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth before Javy Guerra came in and ended the ballgame with a strikeout.

Charlotte is now 7-0 this season in extra-inning games and they have yet to allow a single run past regulation in any of those contests.

The victory evens up the series at one game apiece with Game Three scheduled for Thursday evening at 8:05pm ET.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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