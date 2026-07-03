Redbirds Top Knights 8-6 with Late Offensive Surge

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights had one stolen from them late on Thursday night when the Memphis Redbirds erased a 6-3 deficit with five late runs. Memphis plated two in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to top Charlotte by a final score of 8-6.

Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on one of two Home Runs hit by Joshua Baez, the IL's leading Home Run hitter with 28. Charlotte bounced back with RBI doubles by Dru Baker and Mario Camilletti to take a 2-1 lead after three.

Andy Weber added two more runs for the Knights with a two-run homer that hit the right field foul pole in the top of the fourth. The Knights maintained their 4-1 advantage behind starting pitcher David Sandlin until the Redbirds rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Rikuu Nishida's two-run single in the seventh increased Charlotte's lead back out to three at 6-3, but once again the home team battled back. Memphis' two run seventh and three run eighth vaulted the Redbirds back in front for good.

Camilletti led the bats with a 2-for-4 line that included three RBI. Caden Connor also chipped in a pair of base hits.

Game Four between Charlotte and Memphis is set for 8:05pm ET on Friday night.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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