Indians Surge Late to Defeat Storm Chasers 4-2

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians entered the eighth inning trailing the Omaha Storm Chasers 2-1. This quickly changed after Jhostynxon Garcia was hit by a pitch and Jack Branningan drew a walk to set up a Nick Cimillo three-run homer to left center field. Cimillo's long ball was enough to hold off the Storm Chasers en route to a 4-2 victory Thursday night at Werner Park.

The Indians (5-4, 36-48) got off to another early start against the Storm Chasers (4-5, 37-46) with Ronny Simon hitting a leadoff double to right field and Enmanuel Valdez hitting a line drive RBI single to take a 1-0 lead in the first. This was the third straight game of the series where Indy scored a run in the first inning.

Brett Squires hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to score Omaha's first run of the game. The Storm Chasers' second run of the contest came in the fifth inning from a Gavin Cross RBI single to center field, making it a 2-1 ball game. This was the last run allowed by the Indians for the game.

Noah Davis pitched the first 4.0 innings for the Indians and allowed two runs in his outing. Derek Diamond (1.0ip) followed him, then Mike Clevinger (W, 1-0) shut out Omaha in his 2.0 innings, after that Noah Murdock (1.0ip) and Beau Burrows (S, 4) closed the game out.

Mitch Spence started for Omaha, allowing one run in his 6.0 innings. Génesis Cabrera (L, 2-4) gave up two runs in his 0.2 innings, and Ben Sears allowed the final homer to give the Indians the lead.

The six-game series between the Indians and Storm Chasers continues Friday night at 8:05 PM ET. José Urquidy (5-3, 4.10) is set to take the mound for the Indians and Mason Black (0-1, 5.88) for the Storm Chasers.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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