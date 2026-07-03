Bats Bounce Back for 5-3 Win over Clippers

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got a big fourth inning to take the lead and the pitching staff was sharp most of the night in a 5-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night.

With the game scoreless going to the third, walks to Carlos Jorge and Will Benson got the Bats started. Michael Chavis then broke the deadlock with a towering three-run homer to left, his 14th of the year, to open of the scoring. Two hitters later, Austin Hendrick added another run with his fifth Triple-A homer, a 383-foot solo shot over the tall fence in right field.

Bats starter Jose Franco was stellar for the duration of his outing, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings with two hits, three walks, and four strikeouts to pick up his second win of the season. Making his Triple-A debut out of the bullpen, Bats reliever Johnathan Lavallee picked up where Franco left off, retiring all six hitters he faced over 2.0 clean frames.

Will Banfield added a key insurance run for the Bats in the eighth with an RBI single to score Hendrick, who began the frame with a single.

Facing Zach McCambley in the eighth, the Clippers snapped the shutout bid on a three-run homer from Juan Brito, bringing the home team within a pair. But in the ninth, McCambley rebounded to pitch a scoreless inning and finish the win.

All nine Louisville starters reached with either a hit or a walk. Jorge stole a pair of bases in his third Triple-A game while Hendrick went 2-for-3 with the home run and two runs scored.

Next Game: Friday, July 3, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Acuña (Bats Season Debut) vs. Clippers RHP Austin Peterson (0-6, 4.74)







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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