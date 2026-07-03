Worcester Player Moves and Roster

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Red Sox have announced the following player moves late this afternoon that all impact the WooSox Roster. An updated WooSox Roster is attached.

Delete LHP Joe La Sorsa placed on 7-day injured list (retroactive to July 1) with a concussion.

Delete C Juan Montero placed on development list.

Add RHP Caleb Bolden transferred from Portland.

Add RHP Sam McWilliams signed as a free agent (from Tijuana of Mexican League).

RHP Caleb Bolden, 27, has spent all of this season with Double-A Portland going 2-3 with a 5.27 ERA in 19 games (1 start) - 41 IP, 40 H, 26 R, 24 ER, 16 BB, 50 SO. The Texas native was Boston's 7th round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Texas Christian University. In five Minor League seasons he is 10-13 with a 4.87 ERA in 104 games (21 starts). This will be his Triple-A debut with the WooSox.

RHP Sam McWilliams, 30, has been pitching for Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League this season. He was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 24 relief appearances - 26.2 IP, 23 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 12 BB, 42 SO. The 30-year-old was originally selected by Philadelphia in the 8th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of high school in Hendersonville, TN. The 6'7" righty has never pitched in the Major Leagues but has reached Triple-A with El Paso (SD) in 2021, the Syracuse Mets (2021), the Iowa Cubs (2024), and most recently in 2024 & 2025 with Nashville (AAA-Milwaukee). Last season he went 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the Nashville Sounds. Overall, in ten Minor League seasons he is 38-51 with a 4.67 ERA in 208 games (105 starts).

McWilliams has not yet arrived in Syracuse tonight, so we do not know his uniform number.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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