Bisons Record Largest Win of Season in Saint Paul
Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
SAINT PAUL, MN - The Buffalo Bisons delivered an all-around dominant performance in a 16-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Thursday evening at CHS Field. The 15-run victory set a new season high for the largest margin of victory for Buffalo
Ismael Munguia and Davis Schneider each hit their first home runs of the season. All nine Bisons batters scored in the game, with the team recording sixteen hits. The Bisons pitching staff also had a great day, allowing only three hits and two walks.
Munguia started a four-run first inning for the Bisons with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. Willie MacIver followed with a two-run RBI double to score Josh Kasevich and Charles McAdoo. Eloy Jimenez capped it off with an RBI single to score MacIver and give Buffalo an early 4-0 lead.
Bisons starting pitcher CJ Van Eyk retired ten straight batters, striking out three.
Aaron Sabato hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Buffalo extended their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Munguia drove in Carlos Mendoza on an RBI force out. McAdoo followed with an RBI single to score Josh Rivera. MacIver added an RBI sacrifice fly to score Munguia and give the Bisons a 7-1 lead.
Connor Larkin stepped onto the mound for Buffalo and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Another big inning for the Bisons extended their lead to 11-1. Mendoza hit an RBI single to score Je'Von Ward. McAdoo followed with a bases clearing, three-run RBI double that score Jimenez, Mendoza, and Rivera.
Devereaux Harrison pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings for Buffalo, striking out two.
The Bisons did not end the night quietly, scoring five more runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. McAdoo hit an RBI single to score Munguia. MacIver followed with a two-run RBI double to score Kasevich and McAdoo. Schneider capped it off with a two-run home run to score MacIver and give the Bisons a 16-1 lead.
Chase Lee closed the game on the mound for Buffalo in the bottom of the ninth, retiring the side with two strikeouts.
Buffalo and St. Paul are scheduled for a 7:07 p.m. ET first pitch on Friday evening at CHS Field. Grant Rogers is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 6:50 p.m. ET.
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