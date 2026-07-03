Redbirds Tie Largest Comeback in Thursday Win over Knights

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with an 8-6 comeback victory on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis right fielder Joshua Báez broke out of a mini slump in a massive way. The right-handed slugger mashed his 27th and 28th home runs of the season, his third multi-homer game this season. Báez went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored, a double, a walk and a stolen base.

The Redbirds trailed by three runs at multiple points in the game. Memphis ultimately rallied for a crooked number in three consecutive innings to grab the lead. The comeback victory ties the largest deficit in a win this season. Third baseman Ramon Mendoza tied the game with his second RBI double of the night in the bottom of the eighth. A walk later, pinch hitter Noah Mendlinger delivered a go-ahead triple to seal the victory.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed four runs on five hits, walked three and struck out three in his 13th start of the season. The left-handed pitcher allowed a two-run home run. Cade Winquest (2-0) held things down with 1.1 scoreless relief to earn the win. Scott Blewett (S, 6) worked a perfect ninth for his team-best sixth save of the season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 3 to continue a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







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