One to Forget: Saints Bashed by Bisons 16-1

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - At least position player Tanner Schobel lowered his ERA on the season. Outside of that, and a home run by Aaron Sabato, there is nothing the St. Paul Saints will want to take away from Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bisons. They lost 16-1, tied for the largest margin of defeat in Triple-A franchise history, at CHS Field in front of 5,717.

On Tuesday night the Saints put up seven in the first inning. The Bisons tried to repay the favor on Thursday as they put up four before the Saints took their turn at bat. Isamel Munguia led off the game with a solo homer to left, his first of the season, putting the Bisons up 1-0. Josh Kasevich and Charles McAdoo both poked singles to right, putting runners at first and second. Willie MacIver brought them both home with a double to left, increasing the lead to 3-0. Davis Schneider became the fifth straight batter to reach on a walk. With one out Eloy Jiménez punched an RBI single to right giving the Bisons a 4-0 lead.

Sabato got the Saints their lone run in the fifth with a solo blast to left, his 16th of the season, making it 4-1. The home run also marked the 69th consecutive game with an extra-base hit for the Saints, tied for the longest in baseball this season.

In the next half inning, however, the Bisons responded. They loaded the bases on a leadoff single by Jiménez and back-to-back walks. Munguia then hit a grounder to first and Gabby Gonzalez fired to the plate to get the force out, but the return throw to first hit Munguia and caromed into foul territory allowing Carlos Mendoza to score, increasing the Bisons lead to 5-1. A walk to Kasevich loaded the bases. Following a pitching change, McAdoo made it 6-1 with an RBI single to right. MacIver increased the lead to 6-1 with a sacrifice line out to right.

For the third time on the night the Bisons put up a crooked number as they plated four in the seventh. Je'Von Ward led off with a walk and Jiménez doubled him to third. Medoza knocked home a run with a single to center making it 8-1. A walk to Rivera loaded the bases. Jake Higginbotham came out of the bullpen and struck out the first two hitters he faced. McAdoo, however, would unload the bases with a double to the right-center field gap increasing the lead to 11-1.

Position player Ben Ross made his first pitching appearance of the season in the ninth and left with an infinite ERA giving up five runs on four hits with a walk without recording an out. Schobel made his fourth appearance of the season, a new season-high for a position player. He also recorded his first career strikeout, the third Saints position player to achieve that feat joining Drew Stankiewicz and Anthony Prato. Schobel went 1.0 shutout inning allowing one hit, walking one and striking out one as he lowered his ERA to 3.60.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at 6:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (2-3, 7.63) to the mound against Bisons RHP Grant Rogers (2-6, 5.35). The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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