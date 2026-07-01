Kaelen Culpepper Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Make it back-to-back years that Kaelen Culpepper will spend the All-Star break in a Major League ballpark. For the second straight season the #2 rated Minnesota Twins prospect, and #35 in all of baseball, is headed to the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 12.

The 23-year-old Culpepper has put up incredible numbers this season. He's hitting .272 with 14 homers and 43 RBI in 63 games. In 250 at bats he's scored 54 runs, walked 37 times with only 51 strikeouts, stolen 15 bases in 17 attempts and is slashing .272/.376/.492/.868. His 57 runs are good for seventh in the International League. His 123 wRC+ is fifth best among all International League players 23 or younger and sixth best among International League shortstops.

Culpepper is tied for first in baseball in leading off games with a home run with six. He is joined by Byron Buxton, Shohei Ohtani, James Wood, and Devin Fitz-Gerald (Texas Rangers organization). His 10 home runs to lead off an inning are tied for first in the Minor Leagues with Manuel Pena (Arizona Diamondbacks organization and trails only Buxton (14), James Wood (13), and Ohtani (11) for most in baseball.

Culpepper played in the 2025 game at Truist Park in Atlanta and entered the game in the bottom of the fourth replacing Detroit Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle. He got one at bat and lined out to left.

This is the fourth Saints player to earn a Futures Game Selection. Right-handed pitcher Josh Winder (2021, was assigned to the Saints on June 28 and rosters were announced on June 30), infielder Spencer Steer (2022), and infielder Brooks Lee (2024, did not play because he was promoted to the Minnesota Twins).

The MLB Futures All-Star Game is on Sunday, July 12 as the best and brightest young starts from the American League take on the National League. The game will be played at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on NBC.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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