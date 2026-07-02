Charlotte Knights Charities Golf Tournament Raises over $41,000
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Earlier this week the Charlotte Knights hosted their 19th annual Charity Golf Classic at the Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club. Proceeds benefited Levine Children's Hospital through the Atrium Health Foundation.
This year's sold-out classic raised over $41,000 and took place two days after our game partnership with Atrium Health where LCH patient, Nick, became an honorary member of the Knights.
For more information on Charlotte Knights Charities initiatives, visit CharlotteKnights.com.
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