Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4, 38-44) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (4-3, 49-31)

Wednesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 3.10) vs. RHP Andry Lara (2-4, 5.45)

CAUGHT IN THE VALLEY: On a muggy, high-temperature Tuesday evening at ESL Ballpark, the Rochester Red Wings fell in game one of their six-game homestead against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs by a final score of 6-4...the Wings started strong with an early 3-1 lead courtesy of an RBI double from DH YOHANDY MORALES and an RBI single from C HARRY FORD, the first of several on a productive evening from Rochester's catcher...Lehigh Valley answered with five runs in the first four innings to run away with their second victory at ESL Ballpark in 2026...the Red Wings look to get back into the win column and tie the series at one apiece in game two tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against IronPigs right-hander Brian Keller.

LARA THAN LIFE: Making his team-leading 15th start of the season (16th app.) will be RHP ANDRY LARA ...the right-hander was tagged with a no-decision in his last start on 6/25 at CLT, allowing two earned on four hits across 5.0 full innings while striking out three and walking one...he also crossed 100.0 innings pitched as a Red Wing in the outing...the Venezuela native has turned in at least 4.0 innings while allowing three or fewer runs in each of his four starts in June, logging a 4.08 ERA (8 ER/17.2 IP) with 11 strikeouts.

W STANDS FOR WEDNESDAY: During Wednesday games this season, the Red Wings hold a record of 10-2, the second-most wins across all of Triple-A behind the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ...across all International League teams, the Wings' offense ranks fourth in home runs (20) and fifth in batting average (.265), while their pitching staff ranks first in WHIP (1.22) and holds (12), fourth in saves (4), fifth in ERA (4.01), and fifth in BAA (.221)...

Rochester is one of five teams in Minor League Baseball with at least 10 wins on Wednesday's.

FOR(D) THE WIN: C HARRY FORD went 2-for-4 at the plate last night in the Wings' loss to LHV, with a pair of singles and three RBI, recording his second-straight multi-hit performance for the first time since 5/22 and 5/27 against WOR and SYR, respectively...through 13 games played in June, the catcher slashed .244/.426/.415, going 10-for-41 with two homers, seven runs, nine RBI, and 12 walks...a .426 OBP across the month ranks 22nd in the International League (min. 40 AB), 21 spots behind teammate PHILLIP GLASSER (.491) in the lead...

Ford is now five hits shy of 100 at the Triple-A level, and 11 shy of 500 in his MiLB career.

FLORIDA MAN: DH YOHANDY MORALES went 2-for-4 last night with a double, single, an RBI, and a run scored...this performance marked his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game this season...he leads all qualified Red Wings in batting average (.307), homers (17), SLG (.542), OPS (.919), total hits (85), XBH (31), TB (150), and runs scored (57)...across 12 games when serving as Rochester's designated hitter this season, Morales is batting an impressive .453 (24-for-53) with 15 RBI and a 1.179 OPS...the Miami product has now notched 35 doubles at the Triple-A level, tied with current Mexican League OF Andrew Stevenson for sixth-most by a Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021).

WE'VE GOTT RELIEF: For the fifth game in a row on Tuesday night, RHP TREVOR GOTT pitched a scoreless frame...over his last eight games dating back to 6/4, Gott has pitched to a 1-0 record with one earned run in nine innings pitched...when thrown into games that are tied this season, the righty out of Lexington, Kentucky, has limited opponents to a .056 batting average...

In home games against Lehigh Valley dating back to 2016, Gott has logged a 0.87 WHIP while also only allowing four earned runs in 12.2 innings pitched.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2014: On a balmy first day of July 12 years ago, the Red Wings and Norfolk combined for 26 runs and 33 hits in a 15-11 Rochester victory...RF WILKIN RAMIREZ became one of 12 Red Wings hitters since 2004 to log at least five hits in a game, going 5-for-5 with a double, four singles, two RBI, and two runs scored...2013 International League MVP CHRIS COLABELLO launched two homers and drove in five runs in the win, and 3B NATE HANSON picked up three hits and drove in a pair of RBI.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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