Milbrandt to Represent Jumbo Shrimp, Marlins at All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Right-handed pitcher Karson Milbrandt will represent the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Miami Marlins at the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park.

Milbrandt joins former Jumbo Shrimp and currently active Marlins Max Meyer (2021) and Joe Mack (2025) as active Jumbo Shrimp players since 2021 to earn a selection. The 22-year-old is currently ranked the No. 98 prospect in MLB and the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins farm system per MLB Pipeline.

Milbrandt was Miami's third round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Liberty (Mo.) High School. He began the 2026 campaign with the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos, where he posted a 4-1 record and 1.34 ERA in 47.0 innings across nine starts while recording 70 strikeouts.

Milbrandt became the first Blue Wahoo to earn back-to-back Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors. He received his first award after his start on May 16, when he pitched six shutout innings and struck out 12 against Chattanooga. His second award came after his start on May 23, when he pitched six more shutout innings and struck out a career high 12 batters against Columbus.

Milbrandt put together a 27.0-inning scoreless streak from May 2 through the fourth inning of his start on May 30. The streak ended as the second-longest in team history behind reliever Lee Hyde's 31.0-inning streak in 2013 and the longest ever for a Pensacola starting pitcher.

Milbrandt was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville on June 2. Since his arrival, he has recorded a 2.33 ERA across four starts, allowing just five earned runs over 19.1 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts. His 1.63 season ERA and 1.12 WHIP lead all pitchers in the Marlins system.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, and will be broadcast on NBC.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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