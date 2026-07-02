Morissette's Two Blasts Not Enough in Saints 3-2 Loss to Bisons

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Live by the home run, die by the home run. The St. Paul Saints have hit more home runs than any team in baseball this year with 142 entering Wednesday. Cody Morissette added two more to that total. Unfortunately, the Saints have given up the second most home runs in the International League, and it was a long ball in the ninth that was the difference in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,419.

An error proved costly in the first for the Saints. Ismael Munguia led off by reaching on a fielding error by shortstop Orlando Arcia. Charles McAdoo doubled to left-center putting runners at second and third. An RBI groundout by Jay Harry followed by a sacrifice fly from Davis Schneider put the Bisons up 2-0. Those were the only runs Saints starter Ty Langenberg gave up as he grinded through a 34 pitch first inning. He went 4.0 innings allowing two unearned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Saints finally got on the board in the fifth when Morissette drilled a solo homer to right-center, his first of the night, second in as many games, fourth of the season and third with the Saints, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Morissette came calling again in the seventh. With two outs he homered off former Minnesota Twins reliever Justin Topa, a solo blast to right-center. It was his second of the night, fifth of the season and fourth with the Saints, knotting the game at two. Morissette went 2-3 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

The Saints bullpen was tremendous as Eduardo Salazar, in his first action since late April after coming off the injured list with an oblique injury, tossed a scoreless fifth. C.J. Culpepper pitched around a second and third one out jam and a baseball loaded two out logjam to pitch 2.0 hitless, scoreless innings while walking two and striking out one. Alejandro Hidalgo tossed a perfect eighth.

Trent Baker, who had a solid 3.12 ERA in June, gave up a leadoff homer in the ninth to Carlos Mendoza, his fifth of the season, that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 game.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-2, 6.15) to the mound against Bisons RHP CJ Van Eyk (4-3, 4.21). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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