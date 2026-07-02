Iowa Falls to Toledo 7-4
Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Toledo, OH - The Iowa Cubs (3-5, 33-47) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (6-2, 40-42) 7-4 on Wednesday evening at Fifth Third Park.
Toledo scored five runs in the first inning and would go on to add one run in the third inning to jump in front early. Iowa would go on to score a pair of runs in the fourth inning after Owen Miller grounded into a force out and Ben Cowles drove in a run on an RBI single.
Iowa would score two more runs in the sixth inning as B.J. Murray hit a solo home run and Miller stole home on a double steal to make it a two run game. The Mud Hens would push their lead back out to three on a solo home run in the bottom half of the sixth inning.
Iowa continues a six game series on Thursday against Toledo, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Stripers Claim Game Two of Series - Durham Bulls
- Luciano Knocks Two in Setback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Take Game Two in Series vs. Cubs, 7-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Through Sun and Rain, Mets Fall Short to Worcester 6-5 Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Castro's Go-Ahead Single Lifts WooSox over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Offense Bursts For First Road Trip Win in Second Half - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Wins Pitchers' Duel Behind Masterpiece from Garrett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Things Don't Go as Planned But Clippers Beat Bats - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Toledo 7-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Defeated 5-4 in Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Murphy Mows Through Durham Lineup as Stripers Win 5-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, IronPigs Game Suspended Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Suspended on Wednesday, July 1st - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Charlotte Knights Charities Golf Tournament Raises over $41,000 - Charlotte Knights
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Schedule Updates for Select 2026 Nashville Sounds Games - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - July 1, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Milbrandt to Represent Jumbo Shrimp, Marlins at All-Star Futures Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Kaelen Culpepper Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia - St. Paul Saints
- Lombard Jr. and Lagrange Selected for All-Star Futures Game - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Velazquez to Represent Columbus at MLB Futures Game - Columbus Clippers
- MLB and NBC Sports Present Road to the Show, New Five-Part Docuseries - IL
- Romero, Castro Each Homer Twice in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Dissipate Storm Chasers in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- HOMESTAND Preview: Indianapolis Indians, June 30 - July 5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Fall 12-5 to Indians in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.