Iowa Falls to Toledo 7-4

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Toledo, OH - The Iowa Cubs (3-5, 33-47) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (6-2, 40-42) 7-4 on Wednesday evening at Fifth Third Park.

Toledo scored five runs in the first inning and would go on to add one run in the third inning to jump in front early. Iowa would go on to score a pair of runs in the fourth inning after Owen Miller grounded into a force out and Ben Cowles drove in a run on an RBI single.

Iowa would score two more runs in the sixth inning as B.J. Murray hit a solo home run and Miller stole home on a double steal to make it a two run game. The Mud Hens would push their lead back out to three on a solo home run in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Iowa continues a six game series on Thursday against Toledo, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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