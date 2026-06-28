Iowa Falls to Buffalo in Series Finale 8-5

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-4, 32-46) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (4-2, 39-42) 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Buffalo scored two runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, and four runs in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead. Iowa got on the board in the third inning on a solo home run from Scott Kingery and scored another run on an RBI single by James Triantos in the fourth inning.

The I-Cubs added two more runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Jonathon Long and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Triantos to make it a four run game. Moises Ballesteros would drive in another run in the sixth inning to bring the score to 8-5.

Iowa brought the tying run to the plate in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings, but were unable to close the gap.

Iowa relievers Drew Pomeranz, Corbin Martin, Scott Kingery, and Christian Bethancourt held the Bisons scoreless over the final six innings of the game.

Iowa will hit the road as they begin a six games series on Tuesday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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