Schedule Updates for Select 2026 Nashville Sounds Games

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and Minor League Baseball have announced updated game times for select games later in the 2026 season. The Sounds will now play three games with updated game times, including two at First Horizon Park in September.

The Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) will now play at 11:05 am CT at VyStar Ballpark on Friday, August 28.

Nashville's series finale against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Sunday, September 6 at Frist Horizon Park will now have a first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm CT.

The Sounds will wrap up the 2026 regular season against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday, September 20 with first pitch now scheduled for 5:05 pm CT.

All updated games times are reflected on the Nashville Sounds website.

The Sounds continue the second half of the season with 32 home games remaining, including the remaining 12 home games in July. The Sounds will wrap up the current series against Jacksonville that runs through Independence Weekend (Sunday, July 5) before returning home for a three-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) after the MLB All-Star break on Friday, July 17. Nashville wraps up the month of July with the start of a six-game series at First Horizon Park against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) beginning Tuesday, July 28.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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