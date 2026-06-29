Red, White, and Blue During A250 Celebration for Saints June 30-July 5 Homestand

Published on June 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Welcome to the second half of the season. The summer season is off and running and it's time for a celebration. We'll celebrate the new while racing to put on the red, white, and blue. Let's co-op these promotions together, come out to the ballpark and take in the beautiful sunshine during the June 30-July 5 homestand.

Tuesday, June 30 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), 7:07 p.m. - Naming the Minnesota Star Tribune Second Half Ball Pig

We will remember you fondly ChatBLT. We had so many memorable moments. We watched you grow from a tiny piglet to a full-grown pig. You provided our fans with smiles, laughter, and joy. You brought the baseballs to our home plate umpire with grace and dignity. You gave a few kisses to our first time umps. Now it's your time to retire and enjoy traveling the world, kicking back on the beach, and taking some much-needed rest. As you pass the torch we welcome the second half ball pig. The fans will spend the game submitting their names for the new pigs name. Make it relevant, make it punny, and make it memorable. The new pig has a lot to live up to. Follow all the places ChatBLT plans to travel to on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Buffalo Bisons, 7:07 p.m. - Double Play 5K, And 0K, With Twin Cities In Motion

This one-of-a-kind event combines movement, community, and America's favorite pastime. It's a Double Play 5K presented by Twin Cities in Motion. Participants will start near CHS Field, run or walk a scenic 3.1-mile course through St. Paul's vibrant Lowertown artists' quarter, cross the Mississippi River with sweeping skyline views, and finish on the Saints' warning track inside the ballpark. Following the 5K, the kid's event will take place inside CHS Field at 6:00 p.m., leading up to the 7:07 p.m. game. Not interested in 3.1 miles? There's an option for that, too.

The Double Play 0K allows participants to skip the run or walk while still receiving event swag and a ticket to the game. It's designed for fans, cheer squads, and anyone who wants to be part of the energy without breaking a sweat. Find out all the Minnesota cities holding their own 5K races during an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 2 vs. Buffalo Bisons, 7:07 p.m. - Northland Ford Dealers Kickoff to A250 Weekend With A First Responders Night Plus Post-Game Fireworks

It's the celebration to end all celebrations. Bring the stars and stripes. Come with your face painted. Show your American pride because this weekend combines baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, fireworks, and a celebration of our countries semiquincentennial presented by Northland Ford Dealers. Kickoff the weekend with a First Responders Night. We recognize the bravery, sacrifice, and daily commitment of firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. Stick around after the game for the first of three incredible fireworks shows this weekend presented by Northland Ford Dealers. What better way to kick off an incredible 250th celebration than during a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, July 3 vs. Buffalo Bisons, 6:07 p.m. - Celebrating A250 Weekend presented by Northland Ford Dealers with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

You thought one night was enough to celebrate 250 years of our country? No chance. Think of this as game two of a three-game series where we're guaranteeing a sweep. Hopefully you didn't wash off the American flags painted on the side of your cheeks and you kept your A250 glasses because the celebration is ramping up presented by Northland Ford Dealers. Today we're adding a Monster Food Truck rally following the game. Those scheduled to appear: Brick Oven Bus, Chili Lime, Dearest Baker Macarons, Dine 1-1, Fused Craft Brewed Eats, ipierogi, Pretty Great Cake Shakes, Pretty Great Cheesecake, and Thee Purple People Feeder. Following the food trucks is a Super Fireworks show powered by Xcel Energy.

Saturday, July 4 vs. Buffalo Bisons, 6:07 p.m. - Happy 250th Birthday America Presented by Northland Ford Dealers with Post-Game Super Fireworks and Monster Food Truck Rally

What do you get someone who has everything and still looks as good today as she did 250 years ago? We make sure to show our patriotism the only way we know how: FUN. We're going to paint the ballpark red, white, and blue, figuratively of course. We'll hang the bunting, fly the American flag high and proud, and play America's National Pastime, baseball all to celebrate America's 250th birthday presented by Northland Ford Dealers. Nothing say America like food. Following the game is our second Monster Food Truck Rally of the weekend. Those scheduled to appear: Brick Oven Bus, Dearest Baker Macarons, Dine 1-1, Fused Craft Bew Eats, ipierogi, Katies Kookies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Samurai Teppanyaki, and Sasquatch Sandwiches. Then sit back with your family and friends and take in the most epic, patriotic, and majestic Super Fireworks show presented by Northland Ford Dealers. Throw on your festive tropical shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 5 vs. Buffalo Bisons. 2:07 p.m. - Co-Op Day Brought To You By Our Friends at CHS

We missed it by a day, but you can understand why we're celebrating it today since we've had a big weekend celebrating America. The United Nations has an International Day of Cooperatives on the first Saturday of July, but since that was the big 4th of July blowout, we celebrate it today brought to you by our friends at CHS. This is the day to highlight the contributions of cooperative enterprises to sustainable development, economic stability, and social justice. The day was first celebrated by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) in 1923 and was officially proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1995. There are approximately 3 million cooperatives globally, serving more than 1.2 billion members and providing employment or livelihoods for 10% of the global workforce. Minnesota is home to more than 800 co-ops, one of the leading states in the nation for cooperative business models. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 12) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 29, 2026

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