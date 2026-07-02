AutoZone Park to Host Free Soccer Watch Party on Monday

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Soccer fans are invited to cheer on the U.S. men's national team at AutoZone Park during a free watch party on Monday night as the Stars and Stripes take on Belgium.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans can spread out on the outfield grass or in the stands and watch the match on the ballpark's videoboard while enjoying the unique atmosphere of downtown Memphis.

Admission to the event is free.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening, including $5 12-ounce Miller Lite and Coors Light.

"The timing could not be more perfect." Craig Unger president and general manager of the Redbirds said, "The U.S. men's national team wins the first knockout game in over 24 years, and now we get to extend our Red, White and Boom Fourth of July Celebration for one more day!"

Whether you're a lifelong soccer supporter or simply looking for a fun way to spend Monday evening, AutoZone Park is the place to watch the USMNT compete alongside fellow fans.

For more information, visit memphisredbirds.com.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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