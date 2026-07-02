Jairo Iriarte Named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month

Published on July 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox announced that Charlotte Knights right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte has been named their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for the month of June. Iriarte is the second Knights pitcher to earn MiLB Pitcher of the Month after Hagen Smith took home the award in April.

Iriarte joined Charlotte's roster from Double-A Birmingham on June 2. Since that time, the La Guaira, Venezuela native appeared in eight games and has been one of the best pitchers in the International League during that stretch.

Jairo went 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in his eight June appearances. Iriarte pitched 14.1 innings, allowed six hits, struck out 15, posted a 0.91 WHIP, and limited opponents to a .130 batting average.

Iriarte was acquired by the Chicago White Sox in a trade with the San Diego Padres in 2024 and will looks to continue his dominant form with the Knights during this week's road trip in Memphis.

The White Sox also announced catcher Boston Smith as their MiLB Player of the Month. Smith was promoted from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham on July 1.







International League Stories from July 2, 2026

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