Sounds Seize Control of Thursday Night Game

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN --- The Nashville Sounds sent the Durham Bulls to their ninth straight loss, 16-5 at First Horizon Park on Thursday night.

Durham (24-42) took a 1-0 lead in the first on a double by Carson Williams, but the Sounds (41-25) scored seven across the first three innings to seize control.

Brody Hopkins (L, 1-5) needed 70 pitches to get through just two-plus innings, permitting six runs to absorb the loss.

The Bulls issued 12 walks, permitting 15 hits and hit one batter. Nashville put the first two batters on in six of the eight innings.

Oliver Dunn went 3-4 with three runs scored in his third game with Durham. Williams had a pair of RBI-doubles.

The ninth straight loss represents Durham's longest losing streak since 2012 when the Bulls dropped 13 straight.

The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 7:35 PM ET with Ty Johnson (1-0, 1.29) scheduled to oppose Easton McGee (4-1, 4.18).

Notes: The Bulls needed 120 pitches to get through four innings, and finished the night with 209 thrown, including 10 by backup catcher Bryan Broecker, who threw the Bulls' only perfect inning of the night in the eighth... With the victory, the Sounds moved into a first place tie with Memphis with 10 games remaining in the first half.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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