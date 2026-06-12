Memphis Redbirds First Half Championship Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







With nine games to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds sit in a tie for first place with the Nashville Sounds.

Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park starting next Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21.

Updated clinching scenarios will be sent each game day until the end of the first half.

Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios:

1. Head-to-head record (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

If Memphis and Nashville enter Tuesday in a first-place tie, the winner of the series can clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester sits a half-game behind Memphis and Nashville at the start of play on June 12)

2. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over the last 20 games.

If Memphis and Nashville enter Tuesday in a first-place tie and split the six-game series, Tie Breaker 2 is needed. In this scenario, Memphis and Nashville have the same record over the final 20 games of the first half (both teams are 8-3 in last 11 games with nine games remaining). We go to Tie Breaker 3 to decide champion (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester sits a half-game behind Memphis and Nashville at the start of play on June 12)

3. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over an additional game (i.e., the last 21 games, the last 22 games, etc.) until one emerges with a better winning percentage in that span of games.

If Memphis and Nashville enter Tuesday in a first-place tie and split the six-game series, Tie Breaker 3 is needed. Over the final 21 games of the first half, Nashville would a better record than Memphis. Memphis lost in extra-innings in Game 21 at Omaha, Nashville beat Gwinnett. Nashville would clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Rochester sits a half-game behind Memphis and Nashville at the start of play on June 12).







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.