6/12 Updated Roster

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







ROSTER MOVES

RHP Hunter Dobbins optioned to MEM

RHP Chris Roycroft recalled by STL

INF Nolan Gorman optioned to MEM

INF Blaze Jordan contract selected by STL







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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