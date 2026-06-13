6/12 Updated Roster
IL Memphis Redbirds

6/12 Updated Roster

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release


ROSTER MOVES

RHP Hunter Dobbins optioned to MEM

RHP Chris Roycroft recalled by STL

INF Nolan Gorman optioned to MEM

INF Blaze Jordan contract selected by STL

Check out the Memphis Redbirds Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



International League Stories from June 12, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central