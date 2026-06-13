ROC Roster Move

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Washington Nationals have announced the following roster move:

DELETE: RHP Julian Fernández, designated for assignment by Washington







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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