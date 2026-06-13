ROC Roster Move
IL Rochester Red Wings

ROC Roster Move

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release


The Washington Nationals have announced the following roster move:

DELETE: RHP Julian Fernández, designated for assignment by Washington

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International League Stories from June 12, 2026


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