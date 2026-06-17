Glasser Notches Walkoff Single, Red Wings Soar Back Into First Place

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In a chaotic Wednesday matinee that entered extra innings, the Rochester Red Wings (43-26) laid claim to an 11-inning, 6-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (32-38). After falling in Tuesday night's affair where the team recorded only a pair of hits, 2B Phillip Glasser connected on a walk-off RBI single that allowed PR Christian Franklin to beat the throw and score the winning run, capping off a three-hit day from Glasser. 1B Abimelec Ortiz launched a home run in the ninth that pushed the game back into a tie and forced extra innings, while SS Seaver King and 3B Brady House notched two hits apiece. The Wings bullpen held Toledo scoreless yet again, allowing one unearned run across the final. Shortly after the Red Wings picked up their victory, Nashville solidified a 10-8 win over Memphis to push Rochester back into first place in the International League first half title race based on winning percentage.

The opening innings were headlined by robust defense from both squads, as the Mud Hens utilized strong pitching to retire the Red Wings' side after Abimelec Ortiz was left in scoring position following the top of the first. Then, with a chance to strike after LF Corey Julks ripped a single, the Red Wings turned in a double play - their 44th of the season - to conclude the top of the second.

The Wings subsequently flipped strong defense to offense, as Phillip Glasser kicked off the second with a double to score LF Joey Wiemer, who had walked to lead off the frame and moved to second on a groundout. In the pitch directly after, Seaver King ripped a double of his own to help Glasser round the bases for the team's second run of the game.

3B Max Anderson opened the floodgates for Toledo in the top of the fourth with a walk, which was succeeded by a laser from C Eduardo Valencia for a double to put runners on second and third. The Mud Hens then equalized the outing, as both Anderson and Valencia found their way home on RBI singles to knot things up at two.

The Mud Hens' kept their offense rolling in the fifth, as 2B Jace Jung launched a beaming ball to right-center field to give the team their second lead of the series. Then, two at-bats later as the Red Wings made a pitching change, 1B Cal Stevenson propelled a home run that narrowly went over the fence in right field to make the score 4-2.

The momentum quickly flipped, however, as the Red Wings trimmed the deficit to a single score with a trio of consecutive singles in the sixth, with the final off the bat of DH Yohandy Morales that brought Phillip Glasser home to make the score 4-3.

After a busy defensive couple of innings, including a critical throw from RF Robert Hassell III to prevent a late double, the Red Wings tied things up down by a run in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Abimelec Ortiz crushed a first-pitch and crushed it 414 feet to dead center field for his 12th homer of the season, tying things up at four.

In the first at-bat of the 10th inning, DH Tyler Gentry caught home base on a wild pitch to give the Mud Hens back the lead, 5-4. The chaos then continued in the bottom half, as a throw home on a ground ball came above the feet of a sliding Andrew Pinckney, and the Red Wings knotted the game back up at five runs apiece.

The Mud Hens were held scoreless in the top of the 11th, and just as he began the scoring in the bottom of the second, Phillip Glasser ended it nine innings later. He drove a single to center field, in which Christian Franklin won a race to the plate, granting the Red Wings a walk-off RBI and a first-place spot in the International League first half.

RHP Jack Sinclair elevated his record to 3-0 with the matinee victory, as the former Central Florida standout allowed no runs and threw three strikeouts over 1.2 extra innings of action. RHP Luis Perales began the pitching festivities, taking his 12th mound start of 2026 in the top of the first. The Venezuelan worked 4.1 innings and allowed four runs, five hits and two walks while also striking out a pair of sluggers. RHP Eddy Yean tossed a strikeout over 0.2 innings of action after Perales' allowed two consecutive homers in the top of the fifth, while RHP Riley Cornelio allowed three hits and slung five strikeouts over three innings of action. RHP Zak Kent entered in the top of the ninth and retired the Mud Hens' side for the final time.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 2B Phillip Glasser. The former Indiana Hoosier went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a walk-off RBI single that drove Christian Franklin home in the bottom of the 11th. The cross-dominant Ohio native has now recorded a hit in 10 out of his last 13 outings, including three multi-hit performances.

The Red Wings will look to build upon their momentum Thursday as they head into the back half of their final series of the International League first half. With a sole claim of first place in the league, their third outing against the Mud Hens is set for Thursday, June 18 at 6:45 p.m. RHP Chandler Champlain heads the mound for the Red Wings, while RHP Sawyer Gibson-Long will start for the Mud Hens.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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