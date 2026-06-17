Atlanta Smoke Professional Softball Team to Play at Gwinnett Field on July 3

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Gwinnett Field is set to host professional softball for the first time in history on Friday, July 3 as the Atlanta Smoke of the women's Professional Softball League (PSL) take on the Birmingham Iron.

The ballpark, home to the Gwinnett Stripers of the Triple-A International League, will convert to a regulation softball field for that night only. Tickets for the 7:05 p.m. game are $15 each (plus fees) and can be purchased at GoStripers.com.

The game will be followed by an Independence Day fireworks extravaganza.

The Smoke are Atlanta's premier women's softball team and are coming off three straight championship seasons (2023-25). The 20-woman team is co-owned by three-time Major League All-Star Brandon Phillips and WWE professional wrestler Jade Cargill. Phillips played 1,902 games over 17 big-league seasons with the Cleveland Guardians (2002-05), Cincinnati Reds (2006-16), Atlanta Braves (2017), Los Angeles Angels (2017), and Boston Red Sox (2018).

For more information on the Atlanta Smoke, visit their website theatlantasmoke.com.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.