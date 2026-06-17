Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
With five games to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds sit in first place all alone, 1.0-game above the Rochester Red Wings atop the standings and 3.0-games ahead of the Nashville Sounds. Due to win percentage, Memphis must finish with the same record as or better over the last five games than Rochester to win the league. Memphis now controls its own destiny.
Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park starting that continues Wednesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 21 to wrap up the first half. Tickets and promotional information can be found here. MEMPHIS CAN CLINCH HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE PLAYOFFS DURING THIS SERIES.
MEMPHIS CLINCHING SCENARIO:
Win or split six-game series with Nashville
AND
Finish one game batter than Rochester overall
Table of Scenarios:
Memphis Rochester Nashville Winner
Record 6-0 5-1 0-6 MEMPHIS
5-1 5-1 1-5 ROCHESTER
5-1 4-2 (or worse) 1-5 MEMPHIS
4-2 4-2 2-4 ROCHESTER
4-2 3-3 (or worse) 2-4 MEMPHIS
3-3 3-3 3-3 ROCHESTER
3-3 2-4 (or worse) 3-3 MEMPHIS
2-4 2-4 4-2 ROCHESTER
2-4 1-5 (or worse) 4-2 NASHVILLE
1-5 2-4 (or worse) 5-1 NASHVILLE
Updated clinching scenarios will be sent each game day until the first half championship is clinched. With five (5) games to play, the Memphis magic number to clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship sits at five (5). The Redbirds elimination number entering play on June 17 is six (6).
Below is the lone tie breaker scenario that affects Memphis.
Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios:
1. Head-to-head record (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).
If Nashville wins the series this week in Memphis, it can clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Nashville must finish three games better than Rochester this week).
International League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Atlanta Smoke Professional Softball Team to Play at Gwinnett Field on July 3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- CHAMP's Home Run Readers Log over 3.5 Million Minutes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Announce Assistant Hitting Coach Transition - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - June 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Romero Notches Three Hits, Two RBIs in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Nashville Outslugged by Memphis in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Báez Becomes First Redbird to Mash Four Homers in Win over Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Wins Series Opener vs. Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- One for the Record Books: Saints Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory, Tie Franchise Runs Record in 21-2 Dismantling of Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Take Series Opener 21-2 over Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Defeats Indianapolis 13-7 in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update
- Báez Becomes First Redbird to Mash Four Homers in Win over Sounds
- Redbirds Introduce New Value Menu at AutoZone Park
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Magic Number & Tie Breaker Information
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Magic Number & Tie Breaker Information