Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







With five games to play in the 2026 International League First Half Championship race, the Memphis Redbirds sit in first place all alone, 1.0-game above the Rochester Red Wings atop the standings and 3.0-games ahead of the Nashville Sounds. Due to win percentage, Memphis must finish with the same record as or better over the last five games than Rochester to win the league. Memphis now controls its own destiny.

Memphis hosts Nashville for a six-game series at AutoZone Park starting that continues Wednesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 21 to wrap up the first half. Tickets and promotional information can be found here. MEMPHIS CAN CLINCH HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE IN THE PLAYOFFS DURING THIS SERIES.

MEMPHIS CLINCHING SCENARIO:

Win or split six-game series with Nashville

AND

Finish one game batter than Rochester overall

Table of Scenarios:

Memphis Rochester Nashville Winner

Record 6-0 5-1 0-6 MEMPHIS

5-1 5-1 1-5 ROCHESTER

5-1 4-2 (or worse) 1-5 MEMPHIS

4-2 4-2 2-4 ROCHESTER

4-2 3-3 (or worse) 2-4 MEMPHIS

3-3 3-3 3-3 ROCHESTER

3-3 2-4 (or worse) 3-3 MEMPHIS

2-4 2-4 4-2 ROCHESTER

2-4 1-5 (or worse) 4-2 NASHVILLE

1-5 2-4 (or worse) 5-1 NASHVILLE

Updated clinching scenarios will be sent each game day until the first half championship is clinched. With five (5) games to play, the Memphis magic number to clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship sits at five (5). The Redbirds elimination number entering play on June 17 is six (6).

Below is the lone tie breaker scenario that affects Memphis.

Tie Breakers & Clinching Scenarios:

1. Head-to-head record (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).

If Nashville wins the series this week in Memphis, it can clinch the 2026 International League First Half Championship (pending results from the Rochester Red Wings, Nashville must finish three games better than Rochester this week).







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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