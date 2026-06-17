Saints Take Series Opener 21-2 over Storm Chasers

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (30-39) dropped their 3rd straight game in a 21-2 loss to the St. Paul Saints (40-29) on Tuesday night. Abraham Toro hit a home run for the Storm Chasers, but the Saints collected 18 hits in their 19-run victory.

St. Paul scored 8 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning off Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez (0-5) behind an RBI single, double, bases-loaded walk and another single along with a 3-run home run from Creighton product Alan Roden.

The Storm Chasers cut the deficit to 8-1 on Toro's solo home run in the top of the 2nd inning, then further reduced it to 8-2 on Brett Squires' run-scoring single in the top of the 3rd inning.

From there, the Saints put up 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning off Omaha reliever Ethan Bosacker, another run off Bosacker in the 4th inning, 1 run off Anthony Gose in the 5th inning, 4 runs off Helcris Olivárez in 6th inning and 2 runs off Génesis Cabrera in the bottom of the 7th inning to go ahead 21-2.

Omaha turned to Toro as a position player pitcher for the 8th inning, and he fired a perfect frame, but the Storm Chasers couldn't score any more runs.

The Storm Chasers will return to CHS Field to take on the Saints Wednesday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:07 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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