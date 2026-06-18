Iowa Walks off Indianapolis 6-5
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (29-39) walked off the Indianapolis Indians (28-43) in ten innings, winning 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.
Indianapolis scored the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Iowa followed it up with a five-run, two out rally. Chas McCormick drove in a run on an RBI single before Ben Cowles hit a grand slam to catapult the Cubs in front 5-1.
Indianapolis would go on to score three runs in the sixth inning and another run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5. The game would go to extras, where the I-Cubs held the Indians scoreless in the top of the tenth. With one out in the bottom half of the tenth inning, James Triantos drove in the winning run to give Iowa the victory.
Iowa pitcher Vince Reilly earned the win in his Triple-A debut after pitching a scoreless top of the tenth inning.
Iowa continues a six game series against Indianapolis on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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