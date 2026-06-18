Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Columbus Postponed
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Wednesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Columbus Clippers, slated for 7:05 P.M. at Huntington Park, was postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Clippers meet at 12:05 P.M. on Thursday. Wednesday's postponement will be made up with a doubleheader on Friday, June 19. First pitch in game one is slated for 5:30 P.M.
The RailRiders continue this two-week road trip through June 28 and return to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 30, to host the Norfolk Tides. Find ticket and promotional details for the entire home schedule at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
35-34
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